Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 4538 GARBO COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
4538 GARBO COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4538 GARBO COURT
4538 Garbo Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4538 Garbo Court, Annandale, VA 22003
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Conveniently located in downtown Annandale, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse is ready now. New carpet on main level and basement. Private yard and off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4538 GARBO COURT have any available units?
4538 GARBO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Annandale, VA
.
Is 4538 GARBO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4538 GARBO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4538 GARBO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4538 GARBO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Annandale
.
Does 4538 GARBO COURT offer parking?
No, 4538 GARBO COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4538 GARBO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4538 GARBO COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4538 GARBO COURT have a pool?
No, 4538 GARBO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4538 GARBO COURT have accessible units?
No, 4538 GARBO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4538 GARBO COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4538 GARBO COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4538 GARBO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4538 GARBO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Similar Pages
Annandale 1 Bedrooms
Annandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with Gyms
Annandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Dog Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Springfield, VA
Camp Springs, MD
McNair, VA
Chillum, MD
Landover, MD
Sterling, VA
Lake Ridge, VA
Langley Park, MD
Lorton, VA
Marumsco, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Oakton, VA
Merrifield, VA
Adelphi, MD
West Falls Church, VA
Oxon Hill, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Northern Virginia Community College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia