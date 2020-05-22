**BEAUTIFUL & BRIGHT**3 LVL 4BD 3.5BA TH IN LAFAYETTE PARK WEST**GUTTED OUT FROM TOP TO BOTTOM 2015**NEW HW UPPER RMS TOO**NEW BA**NEW KITCHEN W/ALL UPGRADES & NEW APPLIANCES**NEW WATER HEATER**NEW WINDOW**NEW PAINT**NEW DOOR**NEW VANITY**NEW BLINDS&SHADES**GREAT LOCATION*$50 PER APP****Vacant**NO COSIGNER**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4442 CHASE PARK COURT have any available units?
4442 CHASE PARK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 4442 CHASE PARK COURT have?
Some of 4442 CHASE PARK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4442 CHASE PARK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4442 CHASE PARK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.