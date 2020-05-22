4419 CHASE PARK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

BEST HOME IN BEST LOCATION! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Minutes to 495/395/ inside the beltway .Recently upgrades w hardwoods/ ceramic floors/ kitchen appliances/ granite counters/ recessed lighting. Recent HVAC. New range/oven. Large MBR w vanity area. Large living - dining room with sliding door to wood patio. Fenced backyard w new shed. This home will not last long!