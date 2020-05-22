BEST HOME IN BEST LOCATION! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Minutes to 495/395/ inside the beltway .Recently upgrades w hardwoods/ ceramic floors/ kitchen appliances/ granite counters/ recessed lighting. Recent HVAC. New range/oven. Large MBR w vanity area. Large living - dining room with sliding door to wood patio. Fenced backyard w new shed. This home will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4419 CHASE PARK COURT have any available units?
4419 CHASE PARK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 4419 CHASE PARK COURT have?
Some of 4419 CHASE PARK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4419 CHASE PARK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4419 CHASE PARK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.