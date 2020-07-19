All apartments in Annandale
3817 Chanel Rd.

3817 Chanel Road · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Chanel Road, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be02a08076 ----
Lovely 2-level home with fresh paint and new flooring is on a large cul-de-sac lot in a quiet neighborhood with established trees. Home has carport plus a 1-car side-load garage and workshop space in the basement. Ideal inside-the-beltway location is perfect for commuters. FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos.

Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* SORRY, NO PETS
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

2 Car Garage
Kitchen Floor Ceramic Tile
Wood Burning Fireplace
Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Chanel Rd. have any available units?
3817 Chanel Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
Is 3817 Chanel Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Chanel Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Chanel Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3817 Chanel Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 3817 Chanel Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Chanel Rd. offers parking.
Does 3817 Chanel Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Chanel Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Chanel Rd. have a pool?
No, 3817 Chanel Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Chanel Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3817 Chanel Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Chanel Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 Chanel Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3817 Chanel Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3817 Chanel Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
