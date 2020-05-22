3714 LOCKWOOD LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful Ranch home 3 beds/2 full baths for Rent. Fully renovated, brand new upgrades, carpets, and hardwood floor, Two storage sheds in backyard, fully finished basement, and much more. $ one time 500 pet deposit Must see!!