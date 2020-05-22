All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
3714 LOCKWOOD LANE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

3714 LOCKWOOD LANE

3714 Lockwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3714 Lockwood Lane, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Ranch home 3 beds/2 full baths for Rent. Fully renovated, brand new upgrades, carpets, and hardwood floor, Two storage sheds in backyard, fully finished basement, and much more. $ one time 500 pet deposit Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
0
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE have any available units?
3714 LOCKWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE have?
Some of 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3714 LOCKWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE is pet friendly.
Does 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3714 LOCKWOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
0
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with BalconyAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia