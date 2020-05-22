3322 Laurel Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e6c0ed050 ---- Must See! Expansive 1 LVL w/ 9\' beamed ceilings and skylights, wood and ceramic tile. Gourmet kitchen w/ breakfast/wet bar connects dining area w/ wood FP; leads to deck/grill. Fenced yard w/ play set and 2 sheds. Master suite w/ walk in closet, sep soaking tub and patio. Walk to school, pool, park, & bus to Metro. Ideal for 495 or 66 commuters. Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Bedroom Entry Level Built In China Cabinet Closet Ma Bedroom Walk In Fireplace Equipment Master Bathroom Separate Tub Master Bedroom Separate Shower Shades/Blinds Tub Soaking Vanities Separate Wet Bar / Bar Wood Floors