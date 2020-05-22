All apartments in Annandale
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

3322 Laurel Court

3322 Laurel Court
Location

3322 Laurel Court, Annandale, VA 22042

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e6c0ed050 ---- Must See! Expansive 1 LVL w/ 9\' beamed ceilings and skylights, wood and ceramic tile. Gourmet kitchen w/ breakfast/wet bar connects dining area w/ wood FP; leads to deck/grill. Fenced yard w/ play set and 2 sheds. Master suite w/ walk in closet, sep soaking tub and patio. Walk to school, pool, park, & bus to Metro. Ideal for 495 or 66 commuters. Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Bedroom Entry Level Built In China Cabinet Closet Ma Bedroom Walk In Fireplace Equipment Master Bathroom Separate Tub Master Bedroom Separate Shower Shades/Blinds Tub Soaking Vanities Separate Wet Bar / Bar Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Laurel Court have any available units?
3322 Laurel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 3322 Laurel Court have?
Some of 3322 Laurel Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 Laurel Court currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Laurel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Laurel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3322 Laurel Court is pet friendly.
Does 3322 Laurel Court offer parking?
No, 3322 Laurel Court does not offer parking.
Does 3322 Laurel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Laurel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Laurel Court have a pool?
Yes, 3322 Laurel Court has a pool.
Does 3322 Laurel Court have accessible units?
No, 3322 Laurel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Laurel Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3322 Laurel Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3322 Laurel Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3322 Laurel Court does not have units with air conditioning.

