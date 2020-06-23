Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4bcf1e047 ---- All Utilities Included!! Everything is updated- BRAND NEW granite with additional counter space, plantation style and vertical blinds, flooring, paint, mounding, bath- PRISTINE CONDITION! Spacious and private covered balcony. Entry level unit. Ample parking, community pool, playground, and more. Walk to to shopping centers, restaurants, and bus stop. SUPER convenient location! Minutes to 395 and Duke St, close to Old Town Alexandria and DC! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos