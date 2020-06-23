All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
Seasons
Last updated May 27 2019 at 9:26 PM

Seasons

5801 Quantrell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Quantrell Ave, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4bcf1e047 ---- All Utilities Included!! Everything is updated- BRAND NEW granite with additional counter space, plantation style and vertical blinds, flooring, paint, mounding, bath- PRISTINE CONDITION! Spacious and private covered balcony. Entry level unit. Ample parking, community pool, playground, and more. Walk to to shopping centers, restaurants, and bus stop. SUPER convenient location! Minutes to 395 and Duke St, close to Old Town Alexandria and DC! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seasons have any available units?
Seasons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does Seasons have?
Some of Seasons's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seasons currently offering any rent specials?
Seasons isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seasons pet-friendly?
Yes, Seasons is pet friendly.
Does Seasons offer parking?
Yes, Seasons does offer parking.
Does Seasons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Seasons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Seasons have a pool?
Yes, Seasons has a pool.
Does Seasons have accessible units?
No, Seasons does not have accessible units.
Does Seasons have units with dishwashers?
No, Seasons does not have units with dishwashers.
