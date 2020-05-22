All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like Payne Place Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
Payne Place Apartments
Last updated May 5 2020 at 4:15 PM

Payne Place Apartments

219 South Payne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

219 South Payne Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: ; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1620.00; IMRID23768

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Payne Place Apartments have any available units?
Payne Place Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is Payne Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Payne Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Payne Place Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Payne Place Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does Payne Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Payne Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Payne Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Payne Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Payne Place Apartments have a pool?
No, Payne Place Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Payne Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Payne Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Payne Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Payne Place Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Payne Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Payne Place Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

South Port
6112 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Alexander
4390 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University