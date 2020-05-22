Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like Payne Place Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
Payne Place Apartments
Last updated May 5 2020 at 4:15 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Payne Place Apartments
219 South Payne Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
219 South Payne Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: ; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1620.00; IMRID23768
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Payne Place Apartments have any available units?
Payne Place Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
Is Payne Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Payne Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Payne Place Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Payne Place Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does Payne Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Payne Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Payne Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Payne Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Payne Place Apartments have a pool?
No, Payne Place Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Payne Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Payne Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Payne Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Payne Place Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Payne Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Payne Place Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Alexander
4390 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Similar Pages
Alexandria 1 Bedrooms
Alexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with Parking
Alexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Del Ray
London Park Apartments
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle District
Braddock Road Metro
Old Town
Brookville Seminary Valley
Southwest Quadrant
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University