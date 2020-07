Amenities

Alexandria. It's enchanting. It's charming. Others call it lively. Romantic. Great for shopping. Amazing for foodies. Wonderful for walking. However you describe Alexandria, you're probably right. And with the coming of the brand-new apartments at Modera Tempo, you may just end adding another descriptor to your list: "home." Our vibrant neighborhood is essentially within a neighborhood, complete with a new main street, and a Starbucks right outside your front door, and just minutes to the Van Dorn Metro. Then there are the floor plans each with exquisite finishes and loads of layout options. And the grand finale: an amenities line-up second to none and a good dose of customer service that sets this lovely community apart from the pack. And we could go on. And on. And on about the amazing things that you'll find at Modera Tempo high ceilings, front-loading washers, wine lockers, pet spa, upgraded fixtures but it's best to see it up close and in person.