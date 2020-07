London Park Towers Apartments.

Parking Details: Most Alexandria apartment communities have limited parking and we are not an exception. We have mostly unreserved spaces on surface lots and some reserved covered spaces. Residents must display a community issued permit at all times. We issue 1 permit/leaseholder (licensed driver) with a maximum of 1 per studio, 2 per 1BR and 2 per 2BR or 3BR. Visitors can park anywhere on-site from 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM, after which they must move their car to a side street.