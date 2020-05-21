Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities carpet air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 business center dog park gym parking cats allowed elevator on-site laundry internet access internet cafe online portal

Live the Old Town life in apartments in Alexandria, VA.



Ask anyone who’s had experience finding Alexandria, VA, apartments for rent and they’ll tell you the same thing: living in Old Town Alexandria has too many advantages to count. Walking to shops, restaurants and Metro, being near DC, all with the distinctly quaint charm of one of the region’s most sought-after neighborhoods. At that point, they might mention that The Heritage at Old Town offers you a stylish and active lifestyle right where you want to be. All things considered, this must be your lucky day. You started out searching for the perfect Alexandria, VA, apartments…and ended up finding a home, right here at The Heritage at Old Town. Welcome home!



Income restrictions apply. See Leasing Consultant for details.