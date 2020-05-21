All apartments in Alexandria
Heritage at Old Town
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

Heritage at Old Town

431 S Columbus St · (202) 759-2763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

431 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage at Old Town.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
business center
dog park
gym
parking
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Live the Old Town life in apartments in Alexandria, VA.

Ask anyone who’s had experience finding Alexandria, VA, apartments for rent and they’ll tell you the same thing: living in Old Town Alexandria has too many advantages to count. Walking to shops, restaurants and Metro, being near DC, all with the distinctly quaint charm of one of the region’s most sought-after neighborhoods. At that point, they might mention that The Heritage at Old Town offers you a stylish and active lifestyle right where you want to be. All things considered, this must be your lucky day. You started out searching for the perfect Alexandria, VA, apartments…and ended up finding a home, right here at The Heritage at Old Town. Welcome home!

Income restrictions apply. See Leasing Consultant for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2 pets max
rent: $35
restrictions: Weight restrictions 35 lbs
Dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed restrictions - Pit-bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas, American Staffordshire, Shar-Pei, Bull Terriers or any aggressive breed or mix of these breeds
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: open parking; on-site parking --> free, first vehicle.
Storage Details: yes, there is local storage units (company: King St, can provide) but none on-site

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage at Old Town have any available units?
Heritage at Old Town doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does Heritage at Old Town have?
Some of Heritage at Old Town's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage at Old Town currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage at Old Town is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage at Old Town pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage at Old Town is pet friendly.
Does Heritage at Old Town offer parking?
Yes, Heritage at Old Town offers parking.
Does Heritage at Old Town have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage at Old Town does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage at Old Town have a pool?
No, Heritage at Old Town does not have a pool.
Does Heritage at Old Town have accessible units?
No, Heritage at Old Town does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage at Old Town have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage at Old Town has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage at Old Town have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage at Old Town has units with air conditioning.
