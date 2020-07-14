Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gardens at Del Ray II.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
guest suite
online portal
playground
trash valet
The community's grand colonial-style buildings are situated amongst 19th and 20th-century bungalows in the coveted Del Ray neighborhood. We are only minutes from Downtown DC, Arlington, and many world-class museums that should not be missed. While on the property enjoy wonderful customer service, attractive landscaping, fitness center, and even a dog park for your four-legged friend. Choose from a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans that are sure to fit your lifestyle. Our location will make you feel at home while still offering the convenience of being just minutes away from the Potomac Yard Shopping Center, historic Old Town Alexandria, and two metro stations that can quickly take you into Washington DC and beyond.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 move in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Dogs
rent: $45/month per pet
Cats
rent: $35/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: $50/month
