Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Gardens at Del Ray II

6 E Cliff Street · (703) 215-3920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 E Cliff Street, Alexandria, VA 08876
Del Ray

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A2 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gardens at Del Ray II.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
guest suite
online portal
playground
trash valet
The community's grand colonial-style buildings are situated amongst 19th and 20th-century bungalows in the coveted Del Ray neighborhood. We are only minutes from Downtown DC, Arlington, and many world-class museums that should not be missed. While on the property enjoy wonderful customer service, attractive landscaping, fitness center, and even a dog park for your four-legged friend. Choose from a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans that are sure to fit your lifestyle. Our location will make you feel at home while still offering the convenience of being just minutes away from the Potomac Yard Shopping Center, historic Old Town Alexandria, and two metro stations that can quickly take you into Washington DC and beyond.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 move in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Dogs
rent: $45/month per pet
Cats
rent: $35/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gardens at Del Ray II have any available units?
Gardens at Del Ray II has 6 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gardens at Del Ray II have?
Some of Gardens at Del Ray II's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gardens at Del Ray II currently offering any rent specials?
Gardens at Del Ray II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gardens at Del Ray II pet-friendly?
Yes, Gardens at Del Ray II is pet friendly.
Does Gardens at Del Ray II offer parking?
Yes, Gardens at Del Ray II offers parking.
Does Gardens at Del Ray II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gardens at Del Ray II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gardens at Del Ray II have a pool?
No, Gardens at Del Ray II does not have a pool.
Does Gardens at Del Ray II have accessible units?
No, Gardens at Del Ray II does not have accessible units.
Does Gardens at Del Ray II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gardens at Del Ray II has units with dishwashers.
Does Gardens at Del Ray II have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Gardens at Del Ray II has units with air conditioning.
