Gardens at Del Ray II

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse dog park guest suite online portal playground trash valet

The community's grand colonial-style buildings are situated amongst 19th and 20th-century bungalows in the coveted Del Ray neighborhood. We are only minutes from Downtown DC, Arlington, and many world-class museums that should not be missed. While on the property enjoy wonderful customer service, attractive landscaping, fitness center, and even a dog park for your four-legged friend. Choose from a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans that are sure to fit your lifestyle. Our location will make you feel at home while still offering the convenience of being just minutes away from the Potomac Yard Shopping Center, historic Old Town Alexandria, and two metro stations that can quickly take you into Washington DC and beyond.