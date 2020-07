Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill business center dog park trash valet

The communityкs grand colonial-style buildings situate themselves amongst 19th and 20th century bungalows in the coveted Del Ray area of Alexandria, providing a warm, whimsical atmosphere. The Gardens at Del Ray is within walking distance to Mt. Vernon Ave shops that boast the tag line, –Where Main Street Still Exists” and host the multicultural festival, –Arts on the Avenue.”This location will make you feel at home while still offering the convenience of being minutes to the Potomac Yard Shopping Center, historic Old Town Alexandria and two metro stations that can take you to Washington, DC and beyond. These newly renovated apartment homes boast individually-controlled central air, gourmet kitchens, en-suite laundry, and updated bathrooms to suit your contemporary tastes without compromising the inviting character and charm that embodies these residences. Encumbered with work and life? The peaceful gardenscape will give you the serenity to ease your stresses and relax your mind.