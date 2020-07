Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill dog park

There’s nothing like the confidence you feel every moment of every day when you know you’re in the right place at the right time. People can see it in the way you walk, the way you look and especially the way you live. It started the moment you moved into your spacious, designer-renovated, Bennington Crossings apartment in Alexandria, VA. From the exceptional array of features and amenities to the perfect Alexandria location, we’re confident you’re going to love our new Alexandria, Virginia, apartments. Welcome to Bennington Crossings. Welcome home.