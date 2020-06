Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage garage pet friendly

Charming 2 level TH in mews like setting in Old Town just blocks from river and parks. Updated kitchen, spacious dining room, living room with wood burning fireplace. Stacked washer/dryer. Oversized master bedroom with wall of closets and attached full bath. Second bedroom with full hall bath. Pull down stairs to large attic for storage. One parking space assigned in underground garage. Secure bike room in garage. Min 2 year lease/ $2600/mo. 3+ year lease, $2500/mo. No dogs, cats ok.