Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
926 SECOND STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
926 SECOND STREET
926 Second Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
926 Second Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria
Amenities
hardwood floors
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
Great location in the heart of Westover! Three bedroom end unit townhome with two fireplaces and hardwood floors throughout. Walking distance to Braddock metro station, stores, restaurants and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 926 SECOND STREET have any available units?
926 SECOND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
Is 926 SECOND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
926 SECOND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 SECOND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 926 SECOND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 926 SECOND STREET offer parking?
No, 926 SECOND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 926 SECOND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 SECOND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 SECOND STREET have a pool?
No, 926 SECOND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 926 SECOND STREET have accessible units?
No, 926 SECOND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 926 SECOND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 SECOND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 SECOND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 SECOND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
