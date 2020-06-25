All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 922 S. Patrick St. #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
922 S. Patrick St. #1
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:47 PM

922 S. Patrick St. #1

922 South Patrick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Southwest Quadrant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

922 South Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Ground Floor unit in a 5 unit Garden Style Apartment Building.
A neighborhood within a short walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within two blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395, Capital Beltway, MGM, and National Harbor. Excellent bus connections within two blocks on S. Washington St. and three blocks on Franklin St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. In addition, there are plenty of extra parking spaces for guests behind the building and plenty of on-street parking in front of the building. No city parking permit required. Approximately 500 sq. ft., central air conditioning and heating. The apartment has new appliances, microwave, oak floors, cable ready, free Wi-Fi and a full size washer-dryer inside the apartment. No pets and a Non-smoking building. Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 S. Patrick St. #1 have any available units?
922 S. Patrick St. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 S. Patrick St. #1 have?
Some of 922 S. Patrick St. #1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 S. Patrick St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
922 S. Patrick St. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 S. Patrick St. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 922 S. Patrick St. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 922 S. Patrick St. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 922 S. Patrick St. #1 offers parking.
Does 922 S. Patrick St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 S. Patrick St. #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 S. Patrick St. #1 have a pool?
No, 922 S. Patrick St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 922 S. Patrick St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 922 S. Patrick St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 922 S. Patrick St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 S. Patrick St. #1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Alexander
4390 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
The Dalton
1225 1st St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University