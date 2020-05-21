918 S. Patrick St. #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Basement unit in a 5 unit Garden Style Apartment Building. Brand new unit with assigned parking space, private patio and small storage shed.



No Pets

Non smoking building

30% rule to income qualification

Rental Insurance is required

Rent includes water and trash removal

Full size Washer and dryer in unit

A neighborhood within a short walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within two blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395, Capital Beltway, MGM, and National Harbor. Excellent bus connections within two blocks on S. Washington St. and three blocks on Franklin St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. In addition, there are plenty of extra parking spaces for guests behind the building and plenty of on-street parking in front of the building. No city parking permit required. Approximately 600 sq. ft., central air conditioning and heating. The apartment has new appliances, microwave, oak floors, cable ready, free Wi-Fi and a full size washer-dryer inside the apartment. No pets and a Non-smoking building. Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity and gas