All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 918 S. Patrick St. #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
918 S. Patrick St. #5
Last updated March 14 2020 at 10:56 PM

918 S. Patrick St. #5

918 South Patrick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Southwest Quadrant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

918 South Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Basement unit in a 5 unit Garden Style Apartment Building. Brand new unit with assigned parking space, private patio and small storage shed.

No Pets
Non smoking building
30% rule to income qualification
Rental Insurance is required
Rent includes water and trash removal
Full size Washer and dryer in unit
A neighborhood within a short walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within two blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395, Capital Beltway, MGM, and National Harbor. Excellent bus connections within two blocks on S. Washington St. and three blocks on Franklin St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. In addition, there are plenty of extra parking spaces for guests behind the building and plenty of on-street parking in front of the building. No city parking permit required. Approximately 600 sq. ft., central air conditioning and heating. The apartment has new appliances, microwave, oak floors, cable ready, free Wi-Fi and a full size washer-dryer inside the apartment. No pets and a Non-smoking building. Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity and gas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 S. Patrick St. #5 have any available units?
918 S. Patrick St. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 918 S. Patrick St. #5 have?
Some of 918 S. Patrick St. #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 S. Patrick St. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
918 S. Patrick St. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 S. Patrick St. #5 pet-friendly?
No, 918 S. Patrick St. #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 918 S. Patrick St. #5 offer parking?
Yes, 918 S. Patrick St. #5 offers parking.
Does 918 S. Patrick St. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 S. Patrick St. #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 S. Patrick St. #5 have a pool?
No, 918 S. Patrick St. #5 does not have a pool.
Does 918 S. Patrick St. #5 have accessible units?
No, 918 S. Patrick St. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 918 S. Patrick St. #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 S. Patrick St. #5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 S. Patrick St. #5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 918 S. Patrick St. #5 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University