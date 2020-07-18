All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:04 AM

918 S. Patrick St. #3

918 South Patrick Street · (602) 295-7273
Location

918 South Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
A one bedroom second floor apartment in a garden style apartment building. An end unit with extra windows and plenty of light.

No Pets
Non smoking building
30% rule to income qualification
Rental Insurance is required
Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity
Washer and dryer in unit
A neighborhood within a short walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within two blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395, Capital Beltway, MGM, and National Harbor. Excellent bus connections within two blocks on S. Washington St. and three blocks on Franklin St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. In addition, there are plenty of extra parking spaces for guests behind the building and plenty of on-street parking in front of the building. No city parking permit required. Approximately 600 sq. ft., central air conditioning and heating. The apartment has new appliances, microwave, oak floors, cable ready, free Wi-Fi and a full size washer-dryer inside the apartment. No pets and a Non-smoking building. Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity and gas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 S. Patrick St. #3 have any available units?
918 S. Patrick St. #3 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 918 S. Patrick St. #3 have?
Some of 918 S. Patrick St. #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 S. Patrick St. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
918 S. Patrick St. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 S. Patrick St. #3 pet-friendly?
No, 918 S. Patrick St. #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 918 S. Patrick St. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 918 S. Patrick St. #3 offers parking.
Does 918 S. Patrick St. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 S. Patrick St. #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 S. Patrick St. #3 have a pool?
No, 918 S. Patrick St. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 918 S. Patrick St. #3 have accessible units?
No, 918 S. Patrick St. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 918 S. Patrick St. #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 S. Patrick St. #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 S. Patrick St. #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 918 S. Patrick St. #3 has units with air conditioning.
