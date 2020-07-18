918 S. Patrick St. #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

A one bedroom second floor apartment in a garden style apartment building. An end unit with extra windows and plenty of light.



No Pets

Non smoking building

30% rule to income qualification

Rental Insurance is required

Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity

Washer and dryer in unit

A neighborhood within a short walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within two blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395, Capital Beltway, MGM, and National Harbor. Excellent bus connections within two blocks on S. Washington St. and three blocks on Franklin St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. In addition, there are plenty of extra parking spaces for guests behind the building and plenty of on-street parking in front of the building. No city parking permit required. Approximately 600 sq. ft., central air conditioning and heating. The apartment has new appliances, microwave, oak floors, cable ready, free Wi-Fi and a full size washer-dryer inside the apartment. No pets and a Non-smoking building. Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity and gas