Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:15 PM

918 Jefferson St. #2B

918 Jefferson Street · (602) 295-7273
Location

918 Jefferson Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

Basement unit in a 6 unit Garden Style Apartment Building with assigned parking space,

No Pets
Non smoking building
30% rule to income qualification
Rental Insurance is required
Rent includes water, sewer and trash removal
Washer and dryer in unit
One assigned parking space
A 1bd/1bath basement apartment in a three story garden style building that includes the charm, excitement, and style of Historic Old Town Alexandria. A neighborhood within a short walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within two blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395, Capital Beltway, MGM, and National Harbor. Excellent bus connections within two blocks on S. Washington St. and three blocks on Franklin St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. In addition, there are plenty of extra parking spaces for guests behind the building and plenty of on-street parking in front of the building. No city parking permit required.

Also see WilkeningRentalProperties.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 918 Jefferson St. #2B have any available units?
918 Jefferson St. #2B has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 918 Jefferson St. #2B have?
Some of 918 Jefferson St. #2B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Jefferson St. #2B currently offering any rent specials?
918 Jefferson St. #2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Jefferson St. #2B pet-friendly?
No, 918 Jefferson St. #2B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 918 Jefferson St. #2B offer parking?
Yes, 918 Jefferson St. #2B offers parking.
Does 918 Jefferson St. #2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 Jefferson St. #2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Jefferson St. #2B have a pool?
No, 918 Jefferson St. #2B does not have a pool.
Does 918 Jefferson St. #2B have accessible units?
No, 918 Jefferson St. #2B does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Jefferson St. #2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Jefferson St. #2B has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Jefferson St. #2B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 918 Jefferson St. #2B has units with air conditioning.

