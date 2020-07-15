918 Jefferson St. #2B.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave internet access

Basement unit in a 6 unit Garden Style Apartment Building with assigned parking space,



No Pets

Non smoking building

30% rule to income qualification

Rental Insurance is required

Rent includes water, sewer and trash removal

Washer and dryer in unit

One assigned parking space

A 1bd/1bath basement apartment in a three story garden style building that includes the charm, excitement, and style of Historic Old Town Alexandria. A neighborhood within a short walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within two blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395, Capital Beltway, MGM, and National Harbor. Excellent bus connections within two blocks on S. Washington St. and three blocks on Franklin St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. In addition, there are plenty of extra parking spaces for guests behind the building and plenty of on-street parking in front of the building. No city parking permit required.



Also see WilkeningRentalProperties.com for more information.