All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 918 Green St. #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
918 Green St. #3
Last updated March 12 2020 at 4:35 AM

918 Green St. #3

918 Green Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Southwest Quadrant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

918 Green Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
2nd floor unit in a 4 unit Garden Style Apartment Building.

No Pets
Non smoking building
30% rule to income qualification
Rental Insurance is required
Rent includes water and trash removal
Washer and dryer in unit
$25 month extra fee for utilities
Multi-Family Garden Style Apartment Building in Old Town, Alexandria. A quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within four blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395 and the Capital Beltway. National Harbor and MGM is a short distance away. Excellent bus connections within three blocks to Franklin St. and three blocks to S. Washington St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. Plenty of parking space, on-street parking in front of the building and off-street parking behind the building. No city parking permit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Green St. #3 have any available units?
918 Green St. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 918 Green St. #3 have?
Some of 918 Green St. #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Green St. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
918 Green St. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Green St. #3 pet-friendly?
No, 918 Green St. #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 918 Green St. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 918 Green St. #3 offers parking.
Does 918 Green St. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 Green St. #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Green St. #3 have a pool?
No, 918 Green St. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 918 Green St. #3 have accessible units?
No, 918 Green St. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Green St. #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Green St. #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Green St. #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 918 Green St. #3 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way
Alexandria, VA 22314
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University