Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

915 N. Patrick #304

915 North Patrick Street · No Longer Available
Location

915 North Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
915 N. Patrick #304 Available 05/05/19 2 Bedrm 2 Ba Urban Flat, North Old Towne Alex., Walk to Braddock St. Metro, Avail April 22, 2019 - Open, Urban Living Condo on the edge of Old Towne, *Like New, * Bright corner unit, * 10 MIN. Walk to Braddock St., Metro *Kitchen- island, Granite, Stainless Steel, Custom Cabinets, Hardwood Floors *2 Carpeted Master Suite Bedrooms opposite sides of the apt. *1 indoor Parking Space and plentiful Street Parking *large Storage Bin; In-unit Washer/Dryer; Unit controlled HVAC. Location ideal for access to Old Town Alexandria, National Airport, Potomac Yards, quick commute to DC * No Smkg *Apply on line, Prof Managed * Pets considered on case by case basis. Contact Listing Agent for information and to view this lovely property.

Listed by Robert Zimmerman,
Licensed Agent/ Realtor
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier,
703 307-5091c. Robert@bhgpremier.com

Better Homes & Gardens RE Premier,
co-located with Peake Management, Inc.
450 N. Washington St., Suite M,
Falls Church, Va 22046

(RLNE4772761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 N. Patrick #304 have any available units?
915 N. Patrick #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 N. Patrick #304 have?
Some of 915 N. Patrick #304's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 N. Patrick #304 currently offering any rent specials?
915 N. Patrick #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 N. Patrick #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 N. Patrick #304 is pet friendly.
Does 915 N. Patrick #304 offer parking?
Yes, 915 N. Patrick #304 offers parking.
Does 915 N. Patrick #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 N. Patrick #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 N. Patrick #304 have a pool?
No, 915 N. Patrick #304 does not have a pool.
Does 915 N. Patrick #304 have accessible units?
No, 915 N. Patrick #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 915 N. Patrick #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 N. Patrick #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
