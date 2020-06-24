Amenities

915 N. Patrick #304 Available 05/05/19 2 Bedrm 2 Ba Urban Flat, North Old Towne Alex., Walk to Braddock St. Metro, Avail April 22, 2019 - Open, Urban Living Condo on the edge of Old Towne, *Like New, * Bright corner unit, * 10 MIN. Walk to Braddock St., Metro *Kitchen- island, Granite, Stainless Steel, Custom Cabinets, Hardwood Floors *2 Carpeted Master Suite Bedrooms opposite sides of the apt. *1 indoor Parking Space and plentiful Street Parking *large Storage Bin; In-unit Washer/Dryer; Unit controlled HVAC. Location ideal for access to Old Town Alexandria, National Airport, Potomac Yards, quick commute to DC * No Smkg *Apply on line, Prof Managed * Pets considered on case by case basis. Contact Listing Agent for information and to view this lovely property.



