915 Church St. #3

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartment on the second floor. Washer and dryer in unit. Gas oven/range.



No Pets allowed

A none smoking building

Multi-Family Garden Style Apartment Building in Old Town, Alexandria. A quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within four blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395 and the Capital Beltway. National Harbor and MGM is a short distance away. Excellent bus connections within three blocks to Franklin St. and three blocks to S. Washington St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. Plenty of parking space, on-street parking in front of the building and off-street parking behind the building. No city parking permit required.