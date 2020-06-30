All apartments in Alexandria
915 Church St. #3

915 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

915 Church Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartment on the second floor. Washer and dryer in unit. Gas oven/range.

No Pets allowed
A none smoking building
Multi-Family Garden Style Apartment Building in Old Town, Alexandria. A quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within four blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395 and the Capital Beltway. National Harbor and MGM is a short distance away. Excellent bus connections within three blocks to Franklin St. and three blocks to S. Washington St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. Plenty of parking space, on-street parking in front of the building and off-street parking behind the building. No city parking permit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Church St. #3 have any available units?
915 Church St. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 915 Church St. #3 have?
Some of 915 Church St. #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Church St. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
915 Church St. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Church St. #3 pet-friendly?
No, 915 Church St. #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 915 Church St. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 915 Church St. #3 offers parking.
Does 915 Church St. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 Church St. #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Church St. #3 have a pool?
No, 915 Church St. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 915 Church St. #3 have accessible units?
No, 915 Church St. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Church St. #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Church St. #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Church St. #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Church St. #3 does not have units with air conditioning.

