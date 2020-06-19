914 Green St. #2

Amenities
A one bedroom first floor apartment in a garden style apartment building. Approximately 550 sq.ft., central air conditioning and heating with individual room control, oak hardwood floors, cable ready, and a washer/dryer inside the apartment.
Also see WilkeningRentalProperties.com for more information.
No Pets
Non smoking building
30% rule to income qualification
Rental Insurance is required
Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity and a $25 monthly fee for Gas
Washer and dryer in unit
Free Wi-Fi
Multi-Family Garden Style Apartment Building in Old Town, Alexandria. A quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within four blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395 and the Capital Beltway. National Harbor and MGM is a short distance away. Excellent bus connections within three blocks to Franklin St. and three blocks to S. Washington St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. Plenty of parking space, on-street parking in front of the building and off-street parking behind the building. No city parking permit required.