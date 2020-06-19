All apartments in Alexandria
914 Green St. #2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

914 Green St. #2

914 Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

914 Green Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
A one bedroom first floor apartment in a garden style apartment building. Approximately 550 sq.ft., central air conditioning and heating with individual room control, oak hardwood floors, cable ready, and a washer/dryer inside the apartment.
Also see WilkeningRentalProperties.com for more information.

No Pets
Non smoking building
30% rule to income qualification
Rental Insurance is required
Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity and a $25 monthly fee for Gas
Washer and dryer in unit
Free Wi-Fi
Multi-Family Garden Style Apartment Building in Old Town, Alexandria. A quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within four blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395 and the Capital Beltway. National Harbor and MGM is a short distance away. Excellent bus connections within three blocks to Franklin St. and three blocks to S. Washington St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. Plenty of parking space, on-street parking in front of the building and off-street parking behind the building. No city parking permit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Green St. #2 have any available units?
914 Green St. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Green St. #2 have?
Some of 914 Green St. #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Green St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
914 Green St. #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Green St. #2 pet-friendly?
No, 914 Green St. #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 914 Green St. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 914 Green St. #2 does offer parking.
Does 914 Green St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 Green St. #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Green St. #2 have a pool?
No, 914 Green St. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 914 Green St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 914 Green St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Green St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Green St. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
