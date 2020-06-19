Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 906 S WASHINGTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
906 S WASHINGTON STREET
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
906 S WASHINGTON STREET
906 Virginia Highway 400
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
906 Virginia Highway 400, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This sunny 3rd floor condo sparkles! Hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances. Large hall closet +extra storage space as well. Small pets case by case
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 906 S WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
906 S WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 906 S WASHINGTON STREET have?
Some of 906 S WASHINGTON STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 906 S WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
906 S WASHINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 S WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 S WASHINGTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 906 S WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 906 S WASHINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 906 S WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 S WASHINGTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 S WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 906 S WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 906 S WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 906 S WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 906 S WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 S WASHINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 906 S WASHINGTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 S WASHINGTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter
Alexandria, VA 22303
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314
Similar Pages
Alexandria 1 Bedrooms
Alexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with Parking
Alexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Del Ray
London Park Apartments
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle District
Braddock Road Metro
Old Town
Brookville Seminary Valley
Southwest Quadrant
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University