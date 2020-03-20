All apartments in Alexandria
818 PATRICK STREET S

818 S Patrick St · No Longer Available
Location

818 S Patrick St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
UPDATED 2ND FLOOR HOME IN OLD TOWN ~ Available starting 7/27/2019 ~ PLUSH NEUTRAL CARPETS ~ RENT INCLUDES WATER AND GAS ~ NO PETS. MAXIMUM 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 PATRICK STREET S have any available units?
818 PATRICK STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 818 PATRICK STREET S have?
Some of 818 PATRICK STREET S's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 PATRICK STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
818 PATRICK STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 PATRICK STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 818 PATRICK STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 818 PATRICK STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 818 PATRICK STREET S offers parking.
Does 818 PATRICK STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 PATRICK STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 PATRICK STREET S have a pool?
No, 818 PATRICK STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 818 PATRICK STREET S have accessible units?
No, 818 PATRICK STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 818 PATRICK STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 PATRICK STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 PATRICK STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 PATRICK STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
