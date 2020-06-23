Rent Calculator
Alexandria, VA
818 PATRICK STREET S
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:24 AM
818 PATRICK STREET S
818 South Patrick Street
·
No Longer Available
818 South Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
carpet
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
UPDATED 2ND FLOOR HOME IN OLD TOWN ~ PLUSH NEUTRAL CARPETS ~ RENT INCLUDES WATER AND GAS ~ NO PETS. MAXIMUM 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Does 818 PATRICK STREET S have any available units?
818 PATRICK STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 818 PATRICK STREET S have?
Some of 818 PATRICK STREET S's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 818 PATRICK STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
818 PATRICK STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 PATRICK STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 818 PATRICK STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 818 PATRICK STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 818 PATRICK STREET S does offer parking.
Does 818 PATRICK STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 PATRICK STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 PATRICK STREET S have a pool?
No, 818 PATRICK STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 818 PATRICK STREET S have accessible units?
No, 818 PATRICK STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 818 PATRICK STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 PATRICK STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
