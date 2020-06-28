All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 814 S. Patrick St. #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
814 S. Patrick St. #5
Last updated October 2 2019 at 10:25 PM

814 S. Patrick St. #5

814 S Patrick St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Southwest Quadrant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

814 S Patrick St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Basement apartment 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom Washer-dryer inside the apartment. No pets and a Non-smoking building. Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity. Also see WilkeningRentalProperties.com
5 unit Garden Style Apartment Building that includes the charm, excitement, and style of Historic Old Town Alexandria. A neighborhood within a short walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within two blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395, Capital Beltway, MGM, and National Harbor. Excellent bus connections within two blocks on S. Washington St. and three blocks on Franklin St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. In addition, there are plenty of extra parking spaces for guests behind the building and plenty of on-street parking in front of the building. No city parking permit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 S. Patrick St. #5 have any available units?
814 S. Patrick St. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 814 S. Patrick St. #5 have?
Some of 814 S. Patrick St. #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 S. Patrick St. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
814 S. Patrick St. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 S. Patrick St. #5 pet-friendly?
No, 814 S. Patrick St. #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 814 S. Patrick St. #5 offer parking?
Yes, 814 S. Patrick St. #5 offers parking.
Does 814 S. Patrick St. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 S. Patrick St. #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 S. Patrick St. #5 have a pool?
No, 814 S. Patrick St. #5 does not have a pool.
Does 814 S. Patrick St. #5 have accessible units?
No, 814 S. Patrick St. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 814 S. Patrick St. #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 S. Patrick St. #5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 S. Patrick St. #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 S. Patrick St. #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Kingsley
500 Madison St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University