814 RIVERGATE PL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

One of Old Town's premier neighborhoods, stunning Rivergate home. Stately home beautifully appointed with crown molding, chair rail and window railing throughout. Hardwood floors grace the main level and all four flights of stairs and third bedroom. Three gas fireplaces! Gourmet kitchen will please even the pickiest chef. Family room off kitchen and door to private, slate patio. Perfect floor plan for entertaining. Sumptuous master suite with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and Juliette balcony overlooking patio. Upper level hosts the third bedroom with vaulted ceiling and en suite bath, with sauna. Lower level bonus room with brand new flooring. So much space and closets galore! Two car garage completes this perfect house. The size, location and condition cannot be matched. Neighborhood borders the Potomac River and this unit boasts a peak-a-boo view of the river from the front steps and upper floor bedroom. All you are looking for and more. Welcome Home!