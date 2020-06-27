All apartments in Alexandria
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
814 RIVERGATE PL
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

814 RIVERGATE PL

814 Rivergate Place · No Longer Available
Location

814 Rivergate Place, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
One of Old Town's premier neighborhoods, stunning Rivergate home. Stately home beautifully appointed with crown molding, chair rail and window railing throughout. Hardwood floors grace the main level and all four flights of stairs and third bedroom. Three gas fireplaces! Gourmet kitchen will please even the pickiest chef. Family room off kitchen and door to private, slate patio. Perfect floor plan for entertaining. Sumptuous master suite with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and Juliette balcony overlooking patio. Upper level hosts the third bedroom with vaulted ceiling and en suite bath, with sauna. Lower level bonus room with brand new flooring. So much space and closets galore! Two car garage completes this perfect house. The size, location and condition cannot be matched. Neighborhood borders the Potomac River and this unit boasts a peak-a-boo view of the river from the front steps and upper floor bedroom. All you are looking for and more. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 RIVERGATE PL have any available units?
814 RIVERGATE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 814 RIVERGATE PL have?
Some of 814 RIVERGATE PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 RIVERGATE PL currently offering any rent specials?
814 RIVERGATE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 RIVERGATE PL pet-friendly?
No, 814 RIVERGATE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 814 RIVERGATE PL offer parking?
Yes, 814 RIVERGATE PL offers parking.
Does 814 RIVERGATE PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 RIVERGATE PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 RIVERGATE PL have a pool?
No, 814 RIVERGATE PL does not have a pool.
Does 814 RIVERGATE PL have accessible units?
No, 814 RIVERGATE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 814 RIVERGATE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 RIVERGATE PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 RIVERGATE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 RIVERGATE PL does not have units with air conditioning.
