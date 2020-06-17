Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:06 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE
806 North Overlook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
806 North Overlook Drive, Alexandria, VA 22305
Beverly Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful, move in ready, single family home in sought after Beverly Hills. This one has tons of character and enjoy a gorgeous backyard view from the screened in porch. Close to "The Pit."
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE have any available units?
806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE have?
Some of 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
