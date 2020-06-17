All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:06 PM

806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE

Location

806 North Overlook Drive, Alexandria, VA 22305
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Beautiful, move in ready, single family home in sought after Beverly Hills. This one has tons of character and enjoy a gorgeous backyard view from the screened in porch. Close to "The Pit."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE have any available units?
806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE have?
Some of 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 N OVERLOOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
