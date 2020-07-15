801 S PITT STREET

Amenities

Sassy and chic 1 bed in popular St Asaph Sq in the SE quad of Old Town*Walk to restaurants and shops, as well as the Potomac River.*It's a short walk to both King Street and Jones Point Park. DASH and Metro buses are just steps away*Walk to the heart of Old Town with many boutiques, shops, museums, and an abundance of restaurants*This fabulouse condo features newer hardwood floors thru out and fresh paint, newer refrig,stove & microwave*Kitchen cabinets to be painted black*Newer double french doors lead to balcony overlooking pool*Wood burning fireplace*Walk in closet in large bedroom*Updated bath*In unit washer and dryer*On site reserved parking spot*Enjoy the update elegant lobby and halls of this great building*(PHOTOS ARE FROM WHEN UNIT WAS VACANT 5 YRS AGO-CURRENTLY OCCUPIED) Small pets considered and NO smoking!