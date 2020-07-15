All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 801 S PITT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
801 S PITT STREET
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:21 PM

801 S PITT STREET

801 South Pitt Street · (703) 971-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

801 South Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 333 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
lobby
Sassy and chic 1 bed in popular St Asaph Sq in the SE quad of Old Town*Walk to restaurants and shops, as well as the Potomac River.*It's a short walk to both King Street and Jones Point Park. DASH and Metro buses are just steps away*Walk to the heart of Old Town with many boutiques, shops, museums, and an abundance of restaurants*This fabulouse condo features newer hardwood floors thru out and fresh paint, newer refrig,stove & microwave*Kitchen cabinets to be painted black*Newer double french doors lead to balcony overlooking pool*Wood burning fireplace*Walk in closet in large bedroom*Updated bath*In unit washer and dryer*On site reserved parking spot*Enjoy the update elegant lobby and halls of this great building*(PHOTOS ARE FROM WHEN UNIT WAS VACANT 5 YRS AGO-CURRENTLY OCCUPIED) Small pets considered and NO smoking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 S PITT STREET have any available units?
801 S PITT STREET has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 S PITT STREET have?
Some of 801 S PITT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 S PITT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
801 S PITT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 S PITT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 S PITT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 801 S PITT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 801 S PITT STREET offers parking.
Does 801 S PITT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 S PITT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 S PITT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 801 S PITT STREET has a pool.
Does 801 S PITT STREET have accessible units?
No, 801 S PITT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 801 S PITT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 S PITT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 S PITT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 S PITT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 801 S PITT STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Gardens at Del Ray
4 E Cliff St
Alexandria, VA 22301
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road
Alexandria, VA 22311

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity