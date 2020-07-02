All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 8 MONROE AVENUE W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
8 MONROE AVENUE W
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

8 MONROE AVENUE W

8 East Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8 East Monroe Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 bedroom +den. . Garden apartment with secured front door. Great location and great price. Shows well. Freshly painted, re-finished hardwood floor. Great location and great price. Show today!!! Tenant pays electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 MONROE AVENUE W have any available units?
8 MONROE AVENUE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 8 MONROE AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
8 MONROE AVENUE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 MONROE AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 8 MONROE AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 8 MONROE AVENUE W offer parking?
No, 8 MONROE AVENUE W does not offer parking.
Does 8 MONROE AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 MONROE AVENUE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 MONROE AVENUE W have a pool?
No, 8 MONROE AVENUE W does not have a pool.
Does 8 MONROE AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 8 MONROE AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 8 MONROE AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 MONROE AVENUE W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 MONROE AVENUE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 MONROE AVENUE W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Alexander
4390 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University