8 ASHBY STREET
Last updated February 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8 ASHBY STREET
8 Ashby Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8 Ashby Street, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great location. One level , one bedroom, on ground floor. Easy access to the parking lot and the community laundry room 2 doors away from the unit's backdoor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8 ASHBY STREET have any available units?
8 ASHBY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 8 ASHBY STREET have?
Some of 8 ASHBY STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8 ASHBY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8 ASHBY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 ASHBY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8 ASHBY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 8 ASHBY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8 ASHBY STREET offers parking.
Does 8 ASHBY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 ASHBY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 ASHBY STREET have a pool?
No, 8 ASHBY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8 ASHBY STREET have accessible units?
No, 8 ASHBY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8 ASHBY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 ASHBY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 ASHBY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 ASHBY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
