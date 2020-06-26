750 Port Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking pool garage

Looking to transfer the lease of a gorgeous 2 bedroom/2 bath (unfurnished) apartment at Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station Apartments just steps away from the Eisenhower Metro Station near Old Town Alexandria. Parc Meridian has everything you are looking for in a luxury high-rise apartment community in a great location that is CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!!! The apartment can be made available STARTING MARCH 1ST and I am covering HALF of the first months rent - a MAJOR SAVINGS for you!!!



