750 Port Street

750 Port Street · No Longer Available
Location

750 Port Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Looking to transfer the lease of a gorgeous 2 bedroom/2 bath (unfurnished) apartment at Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station Apartments just steps away from the Eisenhower Metro Station near Old Town Alexandria. Parc Meridian has everything you are looking for in a luxury high-rise apartment community in a great location that is CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!!! The apartment can be made available STARTING MARCH 1ST and I am covering HALF of the first months rent - a MAJOR SAVINGS for you!!!

(RLNE5572087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Port Street have any available units?
750 Port Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 750 Port Street currently offering any rent specials?
750 Port Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Port Street pet-friendly?
No, 750 Port Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 750 Port Street offer parking?
Yes, 750 Port Street offers parking.
Does 750 Port Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Port Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Port Street have a pool?
Yes, 750 Port Street has a pool.
Does 750 Port Street have accessible units?
No, 750 Port Street does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Port Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Port Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Port Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 750 Port Street has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
