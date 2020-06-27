All apartments in Alexandria
75 S REYNOLDS STREET
75 S REYNOLDS STREET

75 South Reynolds Street · No Longer Available
Location

75 South Reynolds Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
volleyball court
PLS BE PATIENT AS THERE HAVE BEEN A LARGE NUMBER OF REQUESTS FOR SHOWINGS AS WE FACE CHALLENGES DURING COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING. LISTING AGENT WILL RESPOND TO INQUIRIES AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE AND WILL UPDATE REMARKS AS DECISIONS ARE MADE.. THANK YOU. Perfect commuter location! Spacious studio w new carpet, fresh paint, and full bath. Full galley kitchen w lots of counter & cabinet space plus breakfast bar. 2 large closets for storage. Full, spacious bath with large vanity and tub/shower. Tub was just resurfaced; toilet is new. Balcony for fresh air. Laundry room in same building. Condo fee includes ALL utilities, one assigned parking + one visitor parking pass. Community amenities include: clubhouse, fitness center, pool with adjoining BBQ & party area, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and more! Free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro (~1 mile away), bus stop steps away from your front door. Major commuting routes, Old Town, Arlington, Reagan National and DC only a short drive away. Property manager needs 7 calendar days notice for move-in. $350 move-in fee paid by tenant. $200 of move-in fee is refundable at move-out. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 S REYNOLDS STREET have any available units?
75 S REYNOLDS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 75 S REYNOLDS STREET have?
Some of 75 S REYNOLDS STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 S REYNOLDS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
75 S REYNOLDS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 S REYNOLDS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 S REYNOLDS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 75 S REYNOLDS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 75 S REYNOLDS STREET offers parking.
Does 75 S REYNOLDS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 S REYNOLDS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 S REYNOLDS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 75 S REYNOLDS STREET has a pool.
Does 75 S REYNOLDS STREET have accessible units?
No, 75 S REYNOLDS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 75 S REYNOLDS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 S REYNOLDS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 S REYNOLDS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 S REYNOLDS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
