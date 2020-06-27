75 S REYNOLDS STREET

Amenities

PLS BE PATIENT AS THERE HAVE BEEN A LARGE NUMBER OF REQUESTS FOR SHOWINGS AS WE FACE CHALLENGES DURING COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING. LISTING AGENT WILL RESPOND TO INQUIRIES AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE AND WILL UPDATE REMARKS AS DECISIONS ARE MADE.. THANK YOU. Perfect commuter location! Spacious studio w new carpet, fresh paint, and full bath. Full galley kitchen w lots of counter & cabinet space plus breakfast bar. 2 large closets for storage. Full, spacious bath with large vanity and tub/shower. Tub was just resurfaced; toilet is new. Balcony for fresh air. Laundry room in same building. Condo fee includes ALL utilities, one assigned parking + one visitor parking pass. Community amenities include: clubhouse, fitness center, pool with adjoining BBQ & party area, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and more! Free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro (~1 mile away), bus stop steps away from your front door. Major commuting routes, Old Town, Arlington, Reagan National and DC only a short drive away. Property manager needs 7 calendar days notice for move-in. $350 move-in fee paid by tenant. $200 of move-in fee is refundable at move-out. No pets allowed.