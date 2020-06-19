Rent Calculator
Home
Alexandria, VA
731 S LEE STREET
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 39
731 S LEE STREET
731 South Lee Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
731 South Lee Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 731 S LEE STREET have any available units?
731 S LEE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
Is 731 S LEE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
731 S LEE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 S LEE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 731 S LEE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 731 S LEE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 731 S LEE STREET offers parking.
Does 731 S LEE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 S LEE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 S LEE STREET have a pool?
No, 731 S LEE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 731 S LEE STREET have accessible units?
No, 731 S LEE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 731 S LEE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 S LEE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 S LEE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 S LEE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
