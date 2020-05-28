Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
731 MASSEY LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
731 MASSEY LANE
731 Massey Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Northeast Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
731 Massey Ln, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
2 lights to Washington DC ! 2 Master Suites each with full bath . New kitchen and appliances . Garage Tennis Courts and Pool . Free courtesy shuttle to Metro 1 to 4 year lease available
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 731 MASSEY LANE have any available units?
731 MASSEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 731 MASSEY LANE have?
Some of 731 MASSEY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 731 MASSEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
731 MASSEY LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 MASSEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 731 MASSEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 731 MASSEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 731 MASSEY LANE does offer parking.
Does 731 MASSEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 MASSEY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 MASSEY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 731 MASSEY LANE has a pool.
Does 731 MASSEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 731 MASSEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 731 MASSEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 MASSEY LANE has units with dishwashers.
