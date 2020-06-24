All apartments in Alexandria
718 S WASHINGTON ST #203
718 S WASHINGTON ST #203

718 S Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

718 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 have any available units?
718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
Is 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 currently offering any rent specials?
718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 pet-friendly?
No, 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 offer parking?
Yes, 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 offers parking.
Does 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 have a pool?
No, 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 does not have a pool.
Does 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 have accessible units?
No, 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 does not have units with air conditioning.
