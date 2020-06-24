Rent Calculator
Alexandria, VA
718 S WASHINGTON ST #203
718 S WASHINGTON ST #203
718 S Washington St
·
No Longer Available
Location
718 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 have any available units?
718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
Is 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 currently offering any rent specials?
718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 pet-friendly?
No, 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 offer parking?
Yes, 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 offers parking.
Does 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 have a pool?
No, 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 does not have a pool.
Does 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 have accessible units?
No, 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 S WASHINGTON ST #203 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
