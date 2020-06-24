Rent Calculator
702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:27 PM
702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY
702 West Timber Branch Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Location
702 West Timber Branch Parkway, Alexandria, VA 22302
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely single family home on quiet, tree-lined street. Lawn maintenance included in rent.Close to Del Ray, Old Town, Braddock Metro
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY have any available units?
702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
Alexandria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY have?
Some of 702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 W TIMBER BRANCH PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
