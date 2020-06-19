.Very nice home in a FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD! 4 bedroom/2bath, features 2 fireplaces! Beautifully landscaped yard with brick patio and views of park! Lawn service included in rent. Great location near DC, Old Town and the Pentagon
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE have any available units?
702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE have?
Some of 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.