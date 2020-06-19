All apartments in Alexandria
702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE

702 W Timber Branch Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

702 W Timber Branch Pkwy, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
.Very nice home in a FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD! 4 bedroom/2bath, features 2 fireplaces! Beautifully landscaped yard with brick patio and views of park! Lawn service included in rent. Great location near DC, Old Town and the Pentagon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE have any available units?
702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE have?
Some of 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 TIMBER BRANCH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
