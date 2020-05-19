Welcome home! Spacious 2BR 2BA condo with easy access to 395, metro, shopping. 20 min early morning commute to Pentagon. In-unit washer/dryer. Ample parking. Fresh paint & carpet. Sorry no pets, no vouchers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6280 EDSALL RD #302 have any available units?
6280 EDSALL RD #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 6280 EDSALL RD #302 have?
Some of 6280 EDSALL RD #302's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6280 EDSALL RD #302 currently offering any rent specials?
6280 EDSALL RD #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.