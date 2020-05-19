All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 5 2020

6280 EDSALL RD #302

6280 Edsall Road · No Longer Available
Location

6280 Edsall Road, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
Welcome home! Spacious 2BR 2BA condo with easy access to 395, metro, shopping. 20 min early morning commute to Pentagon. In-unit washer/dryer. Ample parking. Fresh paint & carpet. Sorry no pets, no vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6280 EDSALL RD #302 have any available units?
6280 EDSALL RD #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 6280 EDSALL RD #302 have?
Some of 6280 EDSALL RD #302's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6280 EDSALL RD #302 currently offering any rent specials?
6280 EDSALL RD #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6280 EDSALL RD #302 pet-friendly?
No, 6280 EDSALL RD #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 6280 EDSALL RD #302 offer parking?
Yes, 6280 EDSALL RD #302 offers parking.
Does 6280 EDSALL RD #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6280 EDSALL RD #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6280 EDSALL RD #302 have a pool?
No, 6280 EDSALL RD #302 does not have a pool.
Does 6280 EDSALL RD #302 have accessible units?
No, 6280 EDSALL RD #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 6280 EDSALL RD #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6280 EDSALL RD #302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6280 EDSALL RD #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6280 EDSALL RD #302 does not have units with air conditioning.

