Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

625 Monroe Ave

625 East Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

625 East Monroe Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1000 dollars cash incentive
Free garage parking for 3 months

Our family is relocating for work and must leave our exceptional 2BR/2BA apartment in the desirable Del Ray Neighborhood of Alexandria. As a result, we are offering $1500 cash and will pay for the parking spot in the covered garage for the remainder of our lease ($75/mo for 3.5 months)

Our 5th floor unit has floor to ceiling windows with gorgeous views south toward Old Town. Big master bath, open, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer dryer in unit, walk-in closets in both bedrooms and tons of natural light. We are honestly crushed to be leaving this apartment, which is one of the nicest places we have ever lived. The building itself is also fantastic with 3 elevators, 2 fitness rooms, 2 bike storage rooms, a conference center, movie room, pool table, community room, outdoor bbqs, fire pits and 3 outdoor swimming pools. The building is perfect for kids and dog owners with tons of parks and playgrounds nearby and a brand new dog park going in next door. Located a block from grocery and coffee shop, across the street from a bike path that runs north into DC and south all the way to Mt Vernon. A 10 minute walk to the Braddock St. Metro station and 10-15 minute walk to the quaint restaurants and shops on Mt. Vernon Ave in Del Ray.

Link to building images:
Our rent is $2530/ month plus around $250/month for utilities (electricity, water, trash service and, cable) We are offering an incentive of $1000 cash plus we will pay for the credit check if you are approved. Once you are approved, you take over our lease, which runs through July 29th at which time you would be able to resign a new lease.

Covered garage parking is available for $75 / month, which we will pay through July but the neighborhood has ample street parking as well. Pets are welcome with additional Pet deposit.

The unit is available anytime after April 15, but we may aim for closer to early May.

Please feel free to contact us with any questions or to schedule a walk through. If the ad is still up the apartment is still available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

