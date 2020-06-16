Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 6230 EDSALL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
6230 EDSALL ROAD
Last updated May 15 2019 at 2:08 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6230 EDSALL ROAD
6230 Edsall Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
6230 Edsall Road, Alexandria, VA 22312
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6230 EDSALL ROAD have any available units?
6230 EDSALL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6230 EDSALL ROAD have?
Some of 6230 EDSALL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6230 EDSALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6230 EDSALL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 EDSALL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6230 EDSALL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 6230 EDSALL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6230 EDSALL ROAD does offer parking.
Does 6230 EDSALL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6230 EDSALL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 EDSALL ROAD have a pool?
No, 6230 EDSALL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6230 EDSALL ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 6230 EDSALL ROAD has accessible units.
Does 6230 EDSALL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6230 EDSALL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard
Alexandria, VA 22301
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way
Alexandria, VA 22314
Similar Pages
Alexandria 1 Bedrooms
Alexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with Parking
Alexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Del Ray
London Park Apartments
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle District
Braddock Road Metro
Old Town
Brookville Seminary Valley
Southwest Quadrant
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University