6137 Edsall Road J
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6137 Edsall Road J

6137 Edsall Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6137 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

all utils included
walk in closets
pool
carpet
6137 Edsall Road J Available 02/08/19 Large One Bedroom One Bathroom - All Utilities included!!! Commuters dream!!! Minutes to I-95/395/495
Large one Bedroom with newer carpet. Sparkling kitchen with newer appliances and master bedroom with walk in closet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3634308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6137 Edsall Road J have any available units?
6137 Edsall Road J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6137 Edsall Road J have?
Some of 6137 Edsall Road J's amenities include all utils included, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6137 Edsall Road J currently offering any rent specials?
6137 Edsall Road J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6137 Edsall Road J pet-friendly?
No, 6137 Edsall Road J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 6137 Edsall Road J offer parking?
No, 6137 Edsall Road J does not offer parking.
Does 6137 Edsall Road J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6137 Edsall Road J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6137 Edsall Road J have a pool?
Yes, 6137 Edsall Road J has a pool.
Does 6137 Edsall Road J have accessible units?
No, 6137 Edsall Road J does not have accessible units.
Does 6137 Edsall Road J have units with dishwashers?
No, 6137 Edsall Road J does not have units with dishwashers.
