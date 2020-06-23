Amenities

all utils included walk in closets pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities pool

6137 Edsall Road J Available 02/08/19 Large One Bedroom One Bathroom - All Utilities included!!! Commuters dream!!! Minutes to I-95/395/495

Large one Bedroom with newer carpet. Sparkling kitchen with newer appliances and master bedroom with walk in closet.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3634308)