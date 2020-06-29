Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
6137 EDSALL ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6137 EDSALL ROAD
6137 Edsall Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
6137 Edsall Road, Alexandria, VA 22304
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
All Utilities included!!! Commuters dream!!! Minutes to I-95/395/495Large one Bedroom with newer carpet. Sparkling kitchen with newer appliances and master bedroom with walk in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6137 EDSALL ROAD have any available units?
6137 EDSALL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 6137 EDSALL ROAD have?
Some of 6137 EDSALL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6137 EDSALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6137 EDSALL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6137 EDSALL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6137 EDSALL ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 6137 EDSALL ROAD offer parking?
No, 6137 EDSALL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6137 EDSALL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6137 EDSALL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6137 EDSALL ROAD have a pool?
No, 6137 EDSALL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6137 EDSALL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6137 EDSALL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6137 EDSALL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6137 EDSALL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6137 EDSALL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6137 EDSALL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
