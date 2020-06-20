All apartments in Alexandria
6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD

6036 Lincolnia Road · No Longer Available
Location

6036 Lincolnia Road, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
4 Level townhouse in great location directly off of 395. Ten minute drive to DC . Near developing Landmark Town C enter Site. 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths with 2 Car Garage. Renovated Kitchen and Hardwood floors. Wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD have any available units?
6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD have?
Some of 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD does offer parking.
Does 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD have a pool?
No, 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
