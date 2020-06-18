6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

4 Level townhouse in great location directly off of 395. Ten minute drive to DC . Near developing Landmark Town C enter Site. 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths with 2 Car Garage. Renovated Kitchen and Hardwood floors. Wont last long!