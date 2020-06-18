4 Level townhouse in great location directly off of 395. Ten minute drive to DC . Near developing Landmark Town C enter Site. 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths with 2 Car Garage. Renovated Kitchen and Hardwood floors. Wont last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD have any available units?
6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD have?
Some of 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6036 LINCOLNIA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.