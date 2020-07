6016 Morgan Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b6892dd05e ---- 2 FB, 2 HB HOME, LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/BAY WINDOW, NEW APPLIANCES AND SPARKLING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO YOUR OWN PRIVATE PATIO. HUGE REC ROOM IN BASEMENT WITH WOOD BURNING FP. PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE, BUS STOP AT COMMUNITY ENTRANCE.NOT AVAILABLE TO SHOW UNTIL 6/1/17 Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Built In Bookcases Fireplace Glass Doors Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Shades/Blinds Wall To Wall Carpeting Wood Floors