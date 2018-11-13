All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:43 AM

600 BASHFORD LANE

600 Bashford Lane · (202) 243-7700
Location

600 Bashford Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
parking
gym
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful 1BR/1BA condo - open floor plan, large bedroom with huge closet/storage, HW floors throughout, tile, SS and granite in kitchen, W/D in unit, parking spot, Only .7 miles to Braddock Rd Metro. Metro bus right out front of condo community. Just off GW Parkway, great for commuting, quiet community steps from the Potomac River. Close to Trader Joe's, all kinds of commerce and culture. Pool, fitness ctr; water, trash included. No pets. https://rivertoncondominium.com/page/38804~743733/WELCOMEhttps://rivertoncondominium.com/Gallery/38804~31787

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 BASHFORD LANE have any available units?
600 BASHFORD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 BASHFORD LANE have?
Some of 600 BASHFORD LANE's amenities include granite counters, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 BASHFORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
600 BASHFORD LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 BASHFORD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 600 BASHFORD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 600 BASHFORD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 600 BASHFORD LANE does offer parking.
Does 600 BASHFORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 BASHFORD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 BASHFORD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 600 BASHFORD LANE has a pool.
Does 600 BASHFORD LANE have accessible units?
No, 600 BASHFORD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 600 BASHFORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 BASHFORD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
