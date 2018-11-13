600 BASHFORD LANE

Amenities

Beautiful 1BR/1BA condo - open floor plan, large bedroom with huge closet/storage, HW floors throughout, tile, SS and granite in kitchen, W/D in unit, parking spot, Only .7 miles to Braddock Rd Metro. Metro bus right out front of condo community. Just off GW Parkway, great for commuting, quiet community steps from the Potomac River. Close to Trader Joe's, all kinds of commerce and culture. Pool, fitness ctr; water, trash included. No pets. https://rivertoncondominium.com/page/38804~743733/WELCOMEhttps://rivertoncondominium.com/Gallery/38804~31787