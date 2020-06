Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool concierge

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge parking pool

Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents this attractive 2 bed 2 bath condominium right off Edsall Rd and 1 Assigned parking space and also only minutes away from 395/495/95, commuting to DC is a Breeze! The home features a spacious open living room dining room combination both. Both bedrooms have their own bathroom. The home also has a balcony off the living room and in unit washer and dryer. $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies. Please contact Joe Costantini at 571-501-3894 or j.costantini@rwdcnova.com for showings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5746493)